Colorado Oil & Gas Company Pays Settlement

DENVER—A major player in the oil and gas industry with rigs in the Piceance Basin has reached a financial settlement for allegedly violating air pollution laws. KP Kauffman Company of Denver has agreed with federal and state authorities to pay one million dollars in penalties and another two and a half million to improve pollution controls at 67 drilling sites in Colorado. The settlement was the fourth recent one with oil and gas companies accused of violating laws designed to minimize air pollution from storage tanks. Between 2013 and 2018, inspectors with the Environmental Protection Agency found elevated hazardous waste emissions at various sites owned and operated by Kauffman.

Like this: Like Loading...