Colorado River Fire Rescue Narrows Down Chief Candidates

Rifle—A new chief is about to be named at Colorado River Fire Rescue. Following a five month search, it's now down to three candidates; Christopher McCarthy of Castle Rock and two men from the south; Billy Cockman of Jacksonville, Florida and Dewey Coy of Jacksonville, Arkansas. Interim Chief Randy Callahan says each candidate comes with extensive experience that includes being chiefs. CRFR has been looking for a permanent replacement since former chief Rob Jones resigned at the end of last year.

