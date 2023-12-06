Colorado Secretary of State Certifies Election Results

One month after the last votes were tallied, the 2023 Coordinated Election has been certified by the State of Colorado. Secretary of State Jena Griswold made the results of the election official. Griswold commended county election officials, election workers, and employees across the state for delivering great elections for Colorado voters. Close to 1.7 million active voters returned ballots on November 7th for a 43 percent turnout. By party, over 716 thousand Republicans cast ballots while 510 thousand Democrats voted. Once again, unaffiliated voters claimed the greatest turnout; Nearly 40 percent of voters in November’s election were unaffiliated. Mail ballots accounted for almost 99 percent of votes cast.

The next statewide election will be the primary election on March 5.

