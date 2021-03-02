Colorado Senate Endorses Statute of Limitations Bill for Victims of Child Sexual Assault

DENVER (AP) – Colorado’s Senate has tentatively endorsed a bill to eliminate a six-year statute of limitations for victims of child sexual assault to pursue civil action against perpetrators. It’s an effort lawmakers have struggled with for years. The bipartisan bill faces a third and final vote before moving to the House. Colorado has no statute of limitations for criminal cases involving sexual abuse of minors. The legislation also removes several restrictions on filing civil claims, and it would apply to claims against a person or organization that didn’t directly perpetrate the alleged misconduct.

