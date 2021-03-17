Colorado Supreme Court Rules in Constitution Violation Case

(AP) – The Colorado Supreme Court has ruled that state Senate Democrats violated the constitution in 2019 when they responded to Republicans’ request that bills be read at length by having computers speed-read the bills in an intelligible garble. In Monday’s 4 to 3 ruling the court said the speed-reading tactic violated the constitution’s mandate that legislation be read at length upon request. Writing for the majority, Justice Carlos Samour Jr. said there may be other ways for the Legislature to comply with the reading requirement. Minority Senate Republicans were trying to delay Democrats’ attempts to overhaul oil and gas regulations by asking that bills be read aloud – including a 2,000-page measure.

