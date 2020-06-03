Colorado Supreme Court Rules that Child Abuse Laws Can Not be Applied in the Womb

DENVER, Colo. (AP) – The Colorado Supreme Court has ruled anyone injuring an unborn baby cannot be prosecuted for child abuse. The court’s 4-3 ruling is binding even if the infant is born and survives an in utero attack with lifelong injuries. The majority of justices found the state’s child abuse law is unclear whether child abuse can occur in the womb. The ruling will likely stop child abuse prosecution of suspects who injure unborn children if the child survives the attack. But the decision also leaves open the possibility that fetuses can be considered persons under Colorado law.

