Colorado Unemployment Drops

Posted on August 16, 2019 by Ron Milhorn

Denver—More Coloradoans were collecting paychecks last month. According to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment the unemployment rate one-tenth of a percentage point from June to July to 2.9 percent.  Over nine thousand people found jobs while the number of people in the unemployment line dropped by 36-hundred.  Most job gains were reported in the leisure and hospitality industries as well as business services, education and health services.  Locally, in the tri-county area, Garfield County’s jobless rate was at 2.7 percent. Pitkin County’s unemployment rate was a little higher at 3.2 percent while Eagle County had the lowest percentage at 2.5.

