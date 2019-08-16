Colorado Unemployment Drops

Denver—More Coloradoans were collecting paychecks last month. According to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment the unemployment rate one-tenth of a percentage point from June to July to 2.9 percent. Over nine thousand people found jobs while the number of people in the unemployment line dropped by 36-hundred. Most job gains were reported in the leisure and hospitality industries as well as business services, education and health services. Locally, in the tri-county area, Garfield County’s jobless rate was at 2.7 percent. Pitkin County’s unemployment rate was a little higher at 3.2 percent while Eagle County had the lowest percentage at 2.5.

