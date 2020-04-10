Colorado Wildfire Preparedness Plan

DENVER—The upcoming wildfire season in Colorado is expected to be average into mid-summer. That’s the assessment of the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control. DFPC Director Mike Morgan says the term “average” can be misleading. He says an average fire season in Colorado would mean roughly 4,500 fires burning close to 170,000 total acres. The department’s report indicates the driest areas of the state over the last 90 days are west of the Continental Divide and southeast Colorado. The analysis says average temperatures and precipitation are predicted across the state between now and July with a drying trend in June for southern and southwest Colorado. July’s monsoon season is also predicted to be average. Morgan says the DFPC has about 16 and a half million dollars available for wildland fire planning, coordination and firefighting operations.

