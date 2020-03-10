Colorado will Require Insurance to Fully Cover Testing

DENVER (AP) – Colorado will soon require the health insurance insurers it regulates to fully cover testing, under certain conditions, for the new coronavirus. The Division of Insurance is ordering insurers to waive copays, deductibles and coinsurance payments for covered persons seeking testing for the virus. The waivers apply only to patients who have been in close contact with someone who’s tested positive and who shows symptoms of lower respiratory illness. They also apply to patients with symptoms who’ve traveled to areas where infection rates are high, or patients hospitalized with severe respiratory illnesses without a diagnosis. Colorado announced new positive tests for the virus on Monday.

