Glenwood Springs—A hit and run accident between Glenwood Springs and Carbondale late Monday morning left a couple thousand people in the Roaring Fork Valley without cable television, cell service and the internet for about six hours. According to reports from Comcast, roughly 25-hundred customers in the valley were affected by the outage as well as the libraries in Glenwood Springs and Carbondale and Valley View Hospital. Service was finally restored around 4 pm.

