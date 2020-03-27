Construction, with Restrictions, is Still Allowed in Garfield County

To clear up confusion about some of the shutdowns due to the coronavirus outbreak and the stay at home order issued by Governor Polis, Garfield County issued a press release clarifying that are critical and are exempt from the states stay at home order under specific guidelines; Social distancing requirements must be met. Crews are required to practice social distancing measures and businesses must employ some additional protocols to minimize the chances of exposure to the virus. Critical businesses can implement telecommuting options as well as staggering schedules and redesigning workspaces to ensure employee safety and proper distancing. If construction crew workers maintain social distancing of six feet from each other operations may continue in Garfield County. In order to remain in compliance crews cannot share vehicles where they will be closer than six feet from one another and job sites must have ten workers or less at any given time.

