Coronavirus Claims a Third Victim in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS—(AP) – Health officials in Colorado say a man in his 60s has died of the coronavirus. A spokeswoman for El Paso County Public Health said today the man had been in contact with a woman in her 80s who was the first person in the state to die of the virus. The woman had underlying health conditions and lived alone in the county south of Denver. The spokeswoman would not confirm the relationship between the two and declined to release any other information about the death, the third in the state related to the coronavirus. The second reported death was a man in his 70s who lived in Weld County.

