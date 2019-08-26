Court of Appeals Denies Sentence Reduction for Convicted Sex Offender

GRAND JUNCTION (AP) – The Colorado Court of Appeals has declined to reduce the 204-year prison sentence for a man convicted of sexually assaulting children. The court last week rejected David Relaford’s arguments that the jury was unfairly biased at his trial.The 46-year-old Grand Junction man was convicted in 2014 of kidnapping and 26 counts of sexual assault on a child. The charges stemmed from the abuse of two children in 2011.The appeals court previously rejected his arguments that his court-appointed lawyer was ineffective. He claimed the attorney allowed prosecutors to withhold evidence and make improper statements during trial. Relaford is incarcerated at the Sterling Correctional Facility.

Like this: Like Loading...