COVID-19 Cases Rise in Pitkin County

ASPEN—More testing, more positive cases of COVID-19 in Pitkin County. Six more presumptive positive cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in the Aspen area, bringing the tally to nine with one test still pending. That’s the latest information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Pitkin County Health Department. It all started with “Patient-Zero”, the Australian woman who was visiting Aspen last week and tested positive for Coronavirus. Since flying home, state and local health officials have been investigating to see who she had contact with hoping to have them tested and isolated. Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann says three people agreed to self-isolate but refused to be tested. Everyone who had contact with the woman is staying in and around Aspen and property managers are communicating with health officials on how to protect themselves along with proper cleaning and disinfecting procedures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Koenemann says state law gives public health departments the authority to enforce isolation and quarantine procedures to protect the general public. As far as tracing everyone who may have been infected, she says the criteria issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been strictly followed since COVID-19 entered the United States. If you have concerns or questions, call the toll free Colorado COVID helpline at 877-462-2911. The email address is cohelp@rmpdc.org.

