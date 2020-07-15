COVID Claims Another Life in Garfield County

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—The COVID-19 death toll in Garfield County is now four. According to Garfield County Public Health, a man in his late 60’s succumbed to the virus at his home. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Garfield County now sits at 423. Over the last three weeks, the county has averaged close to 50 cases per week. Two months ago, the weekly average was only eight. Public Health Director Yvonne Long says, “We regret having to report another life lost to COVID. As a community, we must all take individual actions to slow the spread, otherwise our numbers will continue to climb.” Long says, “each life lost is one too many.”

