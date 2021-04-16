COVID Situation at Garfield County Jail Under Control

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Inmates at the Garfield County Jail can now get a COVID shot if they choose. The Sheriff’s office continues to implement measures in response to last week’s outbreak. Since April 8th, one more jail deputy and two more inmates tested positive for COVID-19. Since the initial exposure on March 26th, a Rapid Response Team from the state health department has been testing staff members and all inmates. Currently, 97 inmates are being housed at the jail. The Sheriff’s office in Glenwood Springs remains closed to the public so anyone needing services such as fingerprinting, records requests and VIN inspections will have to go to the annex across from the airport in Rifle.

