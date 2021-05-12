COVID Still A Concern In Colorado

DENVER—State health officials are issuing a warning about COVID-19. They say pandemic is not over despite the state’s average infection rate falling by nearly a third since April. The big concern is the climbing rate of hospitalizations. Colorado was averaging 1,731 newly confirmed COVID cases each day in late April-the most since January 19th. Since then, the numbers have fallen. The state averaged 1,182 newly confirmed cases over the past week. However, officials say other metrics are a big concern such as the state hospitalization rate. In Garfield County, the health department says a total of 99 cases of COVID-19 were reported between April 27th and May 10th. The seven day average is now down to six. Since the outbreak began over a week ago, Valley View Hospital has admitted 257 patients while 50 have been hospitalized at Grand River Health.

Like this: Like Loading...