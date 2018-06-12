Crews Gaining Ground on Bocco Fire

Wolcott—The Bocco Fire north of Wolcott is now 50 percent contained and remains at 415 acres in size. The number of personnel working the fire since last Saturday is down to about a hundred. Incident Commander Jeremy Spetter says there are still hot spots smoldering within the perimeter of the fire that may kick up smoke as crews with a Type 4 Incident Management Team continue to patrol and secure the line throughout the week. Crews made enough progress on the fire Monday to allow residents of the Alkali Creek neighborhood back into their homes. Officials say most of the smoke you’ll see in the skies over Western Colorado for the next few days is coming from the massive fire near Durango. While the official cause of the Bocco Fire is unknown, Eagle County authorities are fairly certain, based on eyewitness accounts, that three men shooting outside the gun range near Wolcott are responsible for igniting the blaze

