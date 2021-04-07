Day of Remembrance Declared for King Soopers Shooting Victims

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) – The Boulder City Council has approved designating March 22 as a day of remembrance to honor the 10 people killed in the shooting at a supermarket last month. The declaration was read by Mayor Sam Weaver at Tuesday’s city council meeting. The declaration refers to the belief that there are three deaths when people die – the last of which happens when someone’s name is spoke for the last time. By making each March 22 the Boulder Day of Remembrance, the city hopes to prevent that third death by asking residents to pause and remember those killed.

