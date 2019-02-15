Deadly Hit and Run Closes Westbound I-70 

Glenwood Springs—A woman walking along the side of the road near the vapor caves was killed last night on westbound I-70 in an apparent hit and run accident. According to reports from the Glenwood Springs Police Department, the driver of the vehicle involved fled the scene. Police have very little information to go on at this point. They do not have a description of the vehicle nor do they know the identity of the victim. Police say she is white, between 40 and 50 years of age with a small build and salt and pepper hair. She was wearing jeans and a black jacket. The accident closed westbound I-70 for about seven hours. If you have any information about this accident or the victim, call the Glenwood Springs Police Department at 384-6500 or go on line to glenwoodpolice.com/crime-tips.

Like this: Like Loading...