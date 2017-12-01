Deadly Oil Rig Fire

GREELEY (AP) – One of three maintenance workers injured in an oil site fire in northern Colorado last week has died. The Weld County coroner’s office says 61-year-old George Cottingham of Greeley died Tuesday night. Cottingham and two other maintenance workers were burned at a PDC Energy site about 10 miles east of Galeton.

The Greeley Tribune reports the workers were doing maintenance for a DCP Midstream pipeline and didn’t work for PDC. Authorities are still investigating how the fire started.

