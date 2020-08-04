Decision Time for Parents in RE-1 School District

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Time is running short for parents to make some critical decisions about their children’s education this coming year in the Roaring Fork School District. District officials want to know what parents want to do so plans can be made for the fast-approaching new school year. Parents have three choices; 1.They can allow their children to transition to in-person learning when health conditions permit. 2. Parents can opt for a virtual learning program for their children from August to December regardless of conditions. The third choice is holding kids out of school for the beginning of the year. The district also needs information regarding family plans for school meals, transportation and internet access. Parents need to fill out the form for each child by Monday, August 10th.

