Decker Fire Fully Contained

Salida—Thanks to snow that firefighters called, “white gold,” the nearly 9,000 acre Decker Fire near Salida was declared 100% contained today. Fire officials say about four inches of snow fell at the command post last night. Authorities aren’t sure how much snow blanketed the higher elevations but it was enough to call the fire that’s been burning since September 8th fully contained. Officials warn however that the fire is not out. At it’s worst, the fire spread quickly toward Salida and forced dozens of residents to evacuate.

