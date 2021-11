UPDATE (7:00 AM): Xcel says while most power has been restored, 174 customers’ power won’t be restored until 9:00 this morning.

Due to a power outage in the New Castle and Silt areas, busses and classes in the Garfield RE-2 School District (Rifle, Silt, and New Castle) will be delayed by two hours today.

Xcel Energy says nearly 3,200 customers have been without power since 2:00 this morning. Power is expected to be restored around 7:30.

