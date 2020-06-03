Denver Broncos Take a Break from Football to Talk About Demonstrations

(AP) – The Denver Broncos took a break from their usual videoconference football sessions Tuesday to talk about the nationwide demonstrations that were sparked by George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. Team president Joe Ellis told players the team supports their efforts to fight racial injustice. Coach Vic Fangio and general manager John Elway also participated in the video calls. One of the calls was with the offensive players and the other with the defensive players. Safety Kareem Jackson says it was important to hear the Broncos have the players’ backs in their search for solutions.

Like this: Like Loading...