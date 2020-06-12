Denver Dismisses Curfew Violation Charges Against Protesters

DENVER (AP) – The Denver City Attorney’s Office has dismissed 320 cases involving people who were arrested for violating a curfew during the height of protests over the death of George Floyd. The office says the city will contact those who were charged and offer them a chance to participate in a forum with the Denver Police Department and other city and community leaders “so their experiences and perspectives can be heard.” The dismissals only apply to people who were solely charged with violating curfew, not those charged with additional crimes like vandalism and violence. Mayor Michael Hancock ordered the overnight curfew May 30 after violent protests at the state Capitol the night before.

