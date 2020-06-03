Denver Police Officer Fired for “Let’s start a riot” Post

DENVER (AP) – A Denver police officer has been fired for posting a photo of himself and two other officers in tactical gear with the caption “Let’s start a riot” in the middle of demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd. Officer Thomas McClay was terminated Tuesday, just a day after an investigation was launched. The photo was posted Sunday. The department said he violated its social media policy. McClay, who joined the department in October, couldn’t be reached for comment. The move came as hundreds of people gathered for another round of protests in Denver and the call for police reform shifted in part to proposed changes in the law.

