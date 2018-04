DENVER (AP) – The Denver Post Editorial Board is asking its hedge fund owner to rethink its business strategy or sell the newspaper to owners who will support the newsroom. The newspaper ran the editorial Sunday, a day before more than two dozen staff members will be laid off. It charged the New York City hedge fund Alden Global Capital, which owns Digital First Media, with reducing the amount and quality of the Post’s offerings while raising subscription rates.

