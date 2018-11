AURORA, Colo. (AP) – A Denver suburb has finalized an unusual deal to acquire water from an inactive gold mine. Aurora city officials said Friday the $34 million deal gives the city the rights to about 1,400 acre-feet of water a year from the London Mine outside Alma, about 100 miles to the west. An acre-foot is enough to supply one typical U.S. household for a year.

