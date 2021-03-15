DIA Runways Closed for More Than 24 Hours Due to Weather

UNDATED (AP) – People in Colorado, Wyoming, and Nebraska are digging out from a powerful late winter snowstorm that led to airport and road closures, power outages, and avalanche warnings. The National Weather Service says the storm dropped 27.1 inches of snow at Denver International Airport, making it the fourth biggest in the city’s history. Runways at Denver International Airport are expected to open around 2:00 this afternoon. The weather service said travel will remain dangerous for the next few days in parts of Wyoming and Nebraska because of slick and snow-covered roads.

