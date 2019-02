DENVER (AP) – A Colorado dog is back home after surviving in and around a mountain town for over three months. Prince escaped after owner Kari Yarbrough of Colorado Springs was in a car crash near Buena Vista on Oct. 22 and she was taken to jail failing to appear at court hearing. She searched for Prince, sometimes camping out, with the help of a local animal advocate. They set traps, tracked paw prints and responded to sightings before finally finding Prince Jan. 26 behind a church in town.

