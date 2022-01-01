Thursday’s double homicide in West Glenwood Springs still has the community in shock. 37 year old Claudia Camacho Duenas is behind bars for allegedly stabbing and killing her 18 year old son and 11 year old daughter at the apartment complex accross from the middle school on Soccer Field Road. Police Chief Joe Deras says his detectives are handling the investigation, which will be forwarded to the 9th Judicial District Attorney for prosecution.

In a press release, Deras said first responders are hurting with the rest of the community, “This type of violence is uncharacteristic for our community and our first responders (Police/Fire) are personally affected by this event. We recognize this affects everyone in our community and we mourn this inexplicable loss of life of these two very young people.” The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, Carbondale Police Dept., Colorado Bureau of Investigation, 9th Judicial District, and Carbondale Fire Dept assisted with the incident and subsequent investigation.

The investigation is expected to take a few weeks to complete. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Glenwood Springs Police Department at (970) 384-6500.

