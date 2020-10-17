GLENWOOD SPRINGS—A color-coded map illustrating Colorado’s current drought conditions is almost completely red. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 76 percent of the state is experiencing both “Extreme” and “Exceptional” drought, the two highest levels of drought. Fire danger remains high because of consistently warm, dry days and gusty winds. To keep up valley streams at safe and healthy levels, the Bureau of Reclamation continues to release water from Reudi Reservoir which is now down about 35 percent. The Colorado River at Glenwood Springs is roughly 600 cubic feet per second below the mean at 1,600 while the Roaring Fork River at the confluence is 200 cfs below normal at 528. Stage 1 fire restrictions also remain in effect throughout the Roaring Fork Watershed.

