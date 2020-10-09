Dry Weather in Colorado Causes an Increase in Total Area in Exceptional Drought

DENVER (AP) – The summer drought that lingered throughout Colorado has become worse. The U.S. Drought Monitor says the entire state is currently experiencing abnormally dry conditions and nearly 17% of the land area is in exceptional drought, the most extreme category. Conditions have deteriorated over the past year due to drier conditions, warmer temperatures and a higher level of evaporation. It has been the perfect backdrop for wildfires. It is the fourth time in two decades that the entire state has been classified as abnormally dry or in drought.

