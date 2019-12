The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15 year old Yen L. Hanson, who was last seen at Eagle Valley High School around 10:30 this morning. Hanson is described as having Black hair, Brown eyes and a dark complexion.

Anyone with information on Hanson’s location is asked to call Vail Dispatch at (970) 479-2201 or use Safe 2 Tell, www.safe2tell.org or call 1 (877) 542-7233.

Like this: Like Loading...