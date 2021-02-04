Eagle County Men Mourned

EAGLE—Seth Bossung, Andy Jessen and Adam Palmer were loved and respected in Eagle County. The men died in a massive avalanche Monday while skiing in the backcountry near Silverton. Their bodies were recovered yesterday under more than 20 feet of snow and debris. A fourth person was caught in the avalanche but other members of the party were able to dig him out in time. He suffered minor injuries. Adam Palmer had two children and was recently elected to the Eagle Town Council. Bossung was also a father of two and was a green energy expert who had worked on various renewable projects for the town. Andy Jessen and his wife recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of their popular Bonfire Brewing establishment on 2nd Street in Eagle.

