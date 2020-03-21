Eagle County Reports First COVID-19 Death

An Eagle County man in his sixties has reportedly died from COVID-19. Eagle county authorities confirmed the death this afternoon. A press release says the man, who had underlying health conditions, died at a Denver area hospital.

The death is the first in the tri-county area. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the Colorado department of public health and environment reported 61 confirmed cases of the disease in Eagle County, 12 in Pitkin County and 5 in Garfield County. Most people are able to recover in isolation at home.

3/21 4PM update: Eagle County: 74 cases, Pitkin 15, Garfield 7.

