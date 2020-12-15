Economic Relief Program Considered for Western Garfield County

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—A tax relief program for new business owners and their employees is in the works for Garfield County. The catch is, to be eligible for the new Rural Jump Start Program, the county must be designated as “economically distressed.” Under the guidelines, only the western part of the county would qualify; Parachute, Rifle, Silt and New Castle. The Board of Commissioners recently approved a letter of support to provide an exception for western Garfield County. Commissioner Mike Samson says the program would be beneficial for many reasons including relief from state and county taxes.

Like this: Like Loading...