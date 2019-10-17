Energy Development Means Billions of Dollars for Colorado

Grand Junction—Oil, natural gas and coal production were responsible for 6 billion dollars of Colorado’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in fiscal year 2018 according to the U.S. Interior Department. All Interior Department-managed activities contributed over 12-billion dollars statewide and over 66,000 jobs last year. Officials say the growth from 2017 to last year was mostly driven by the energy industry. At 1.2 billion dollars, recreation was the second largest contributor to the GDP, followed by payroll, major grants and grazing and timber.

Like this: Like Loading...