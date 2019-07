COLORADO SPRINGS (AP) – A prominent motorcycle racer has died after he crashed near the finish line of an event he had won four times. 36 years old Carlin Dunne of Santa Barbara, California died Sunday at the 97th Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Dunne crashed his 2019 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Prototype. A reporter witnessed bike shrapnel going over the right edge of the road.

