Fall Career Expo Canceled Due to COVID

RIFLE—The annual Glen-X Fall Career Expo has been canceled due to the coronavirus. Organizers decided holding the October 7th event at the Garfield County Fairgrounds in Rifle was too risky even with masks and social distancing. The career expo has attracted more students from the region every year. The 2019 expo saw over one thousand student come through to explore a wide variety of career opportunities. If conditions allow, the hope is to hold the annual spring expo at Glenwood Springs High School next year.

