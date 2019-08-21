Family of Five Displaced Following House Fire

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Glenwood Springs—A Glenwood Springs family of five, including a baby, escaped injury in a house fire Tuesday afternoon. According to reports from the Glenwood Springs Fire Department, the home on West 12th Street was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived just after 1 pm. Firefighters had the fire snuffed out in about a half hour and prevented it from spreading to nearby homes. No one was hurt but officials say there was extensive damage to the house caused by flames, smoke and heat. The owners of the home, who live in Montrose, were notified. Meanwhile, the local chapter of the Red Cross is working with the displaced family to help them find shelter, clothing and other needs. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Garfield County Fire Investigation Team.

