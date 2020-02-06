February 6th & 7th Closures

CMC Spring Valley, Glenwood Center, & Rifle classes canceled after 3:00 this afternoon.

Bingo Night at the Glenwood Elks Lodge has been canceled.

City of Glenwood Springs Facility closures:

-City Hall closed at 2 PM and the regularly scheduled City Council meeting for tonight is cancelled.

-The Community Center has been closed, & The Silver Prom, scheduled for tonight at the Community Center has been cancelled.

New Creation Preschool will be closing early today at 3:00 and will be closed Friday, February 7.

RE-2 School District (Rifle, Silt, New Castle) after school activities (including the Steamboat basketball games tonight) have been canceled.

Silt Town Hall will be closing at 2:30 pm and will re-open at 10 am 2/7/20 unless conditions prohibit.

We will update this list as we receive more reports.

