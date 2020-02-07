February 7th Closures

Here is the list of closures for today. We’ll add to this list as necessary. Any organization on this list has declared a snow day for today and will be closed unless otherwise indicated.

All Aspen Schools are closed including, but not limited to: Aspen School District, Wildwood School, Aspen Community School, Aspen Country Day.

CMC Carbondale, Edwards, Steamboat, Glenwood, Rifle and Spring Valley campuses, as well as Glenwood Springs Central Services, are closed today, however, the Aspen campus is OPEN. CMC officials say if you have a Friday class at the Aspen campus and are concerned about road conditions, contact the campus or your instructor. (Only KMTS-area campuses are listed. For other campus statuses, check coloradomtn.edu.)

The Traveler will not be in operation today. If you have a bonafide emergency call the Traveler and they’ll try to help you out.

All Eagle County schools.

Glenwood Springs City Hall is closed.

New Creation Preschool.

All Roaring Fork Schools (Glenwood, Carbondale, Basalt) are closed and all after-school activities are also canceled, including sports events.

Ross Montessori School in Carbondale.

Silt Town Hall will open at 10:00 am.

