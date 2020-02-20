Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Delays The Jordan Cove Decision

COOS BAY, OREGON—The Jordan Cove Pipeline project is on hold. Today, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) voted to delay it’s vote on the liquid natural gas pipeline that would ship product from the Piceance Basin to the Oregon coast. The news is disappointing to western slope Congressman Scott Tipton who immediately wrote a letter to the FERC. He says, “Jordan Cove meets the high standards of design, public benefit and environmental preservation that are outlined under the Natural Gas Act.” Tipton says, “The project is essential in ensuring western states and Native American Tribes have the opportunity to access overseas markets and enjoy the economic benefits of LNG. Tipton is urging the FERC to act swiftly and approve the Jordan Cove Pipeline. The FERC reportedly chose to delay the vote after the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development denied a permit to Pembina, the Canadian company behind the project.Fed

