Federal Mineral Lease District Fall Grants Awarded

Glenwood Springs—Garfield County municipalities and districts will share over 2.2 million dollars in grants from the Federal Mineral Lease District. The largest fall grand of $700,000.00 went to Glenwood Springs, New Castle and the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority who are teaming up on the “Meet Me in the Middle” project of the Lower Valley South Canyon Trail. A second joint grant of $165,000.00 will help fire departments from Grand Valley to Carbondale replace and upgrade radios. The city of Rifle will use a traditional grant of $400,000.00 for street reconstruction on Fravert Avenue as well as 3rd and 5th streets. $300,000.00 will help Silt pay for a wastewater collection improvement project. Since it began in 2011, the Garfield County FMLD has awarded almost $26,000,000.00 in grants. The 2020 spring grants will be announced in April. The grant competition in the county is expected to be heated next year with oil and gas revenues projected to take a dive due to tougher state regulations.

