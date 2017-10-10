Fiber Optic Cable Cut in Carbondale

UPDATE: After a nearly 12 hour outage, telephone and internet service was restored just after midnight.

Pitkin County officials say a severed fiber optic cable in the Carbondale area is to blame for a telephone and internet outage today.

Services affected include cellular and landline telephone as well as internet. Telephone service at Aspen Valley Hospital is reportedly down as well.

Pitkin County officials are giving the following advice to anyone needing to report an emergency:

*If you HAVE cell service – dial 911.

*If you HAVE dial tone on your land line phone: dial 911.

*If you have NO cell service nor dial tone on your land line: Go to your local fire station to report your emergency.

Fire Department addresses: (Some fire departments have more than one fire station. Look for the CLOSEST one to you. These are fire departments which serve areas of Pitkin County and should not be considered an exhaustive list.)

Aspen Fire Department 420 E Hopkins Ave, Aspen

Aspen Ambulance 405 Castle Creek Rd, Aspen

Basalt Fire Department 1089 JW Dr, El Jebel

Basalt Fire Department 20 School St, Basalt

Basalt Fire Department 24265 FRYING PAN RD, Thomasville

Carbondale 301 Meadowood Dr, Carbondale

Carbondale Fire Department 1095 REDSTONE BLVD, Redstone

Snowmass Fire Tent at Rodeo Grounds 2735 Brush Creek Rd, Snowmass Village

It isn’t known how long repairs will take.

