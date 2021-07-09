Final COVID “Lottery” Winner Announced; Money Didn’t Change Minds About Getting Vaccinated

DENVER (AP) – A Colorado mother of four has been chosen as the final $1 million vaccine lottery winner. Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday that stay-at-home mother Heidi Russell was the winner. Russell expressed her gratitude and shock at winning. The lottery gave five Colorado residents $1 million in weekly drawings in an effort to promote COVID-19 vaccinations. Residents who received at least one dose from the recommended vaccine providers were automatically entered into the drawings. State data shows the lottery didn’t lead to an increase in vaccinations.