Fire Crews Fighting Wildfire Near Parachute

Firefighters from throughout the area are fighting a wildfire southwest of Parachute near Garfield County Road 306 (Spring Creek Road.) Walt Stowe with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says the size is estimated to be less than 200 acres. Some well pads in the area were evacuated, but no structures are currently threatened. Single Engine Air Tankers and one Very Large Air Tanker assisted firefighters on the ground throughout the afternoon. The fire is burning in an area with dense vegetation, which is why smoke is visible in the air as far away as Carbondale.

As of 7:00 PM Saturday, fire activity appears to be lessening and fire crews hope to get the upper hand on the fire throughout the evening.

Like this: Like Loading...