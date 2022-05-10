Fire In Glenwood Canyon, South of I-70 & The Colorado River

Update: As of 4:45PM, According to the Glenwood Springs Fire department the Wildfire in Glenwood Canyon is contained and crews are in “mop-up” mode. Crews were able to keep the fire at a 1/4 of an acre.

Thank you to all that responded including, Union Pacific Railroad, Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management, Garfield County Sheriff’s office, Colorado River Fire & Rescue.

According to the Glenwood Springs Fire Department, a small brush fire is active adjacent to MM122 in Glenwood Canyon.

The fire is south of the Colorado River and there is no threat to public safety at this time.

The fire was reported earlier this afternoon, and is currently about a 1/4 of an acre in size.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

